Largely peaceful protesters demonstrating against the suffocation death of Daniel Prude marched Friday outside police headquarters in Rochester, NY — as officers doused some activists with a chemical spray & repeatedly fired an irritant to disperse crowds https://t.co/1DqBfsY5MF pic.twitter.com/iJUE0xHMdP — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2020

For some reason CBS News isn’t sharing the entirety of what went on last night. Wonder why!

Sharyl Attkisson, who is an actual journalist as opposed to the DNC stenographers from the mainstream outlets, has seen enough:

Were the police “mostly peaceful”? If so, why wasn’t that mentioned, too?

Did the police douse “activists” who were doing nothing illegal, or did they douse “rioters” who were violating a law?#AskingForAFriend https://t.co/UI61HVgKYy — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 5, 2020

The national media aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

Do any of these protesters/rioters ever wonder why establishment media outlets are so consistently eager to propagandize on their behalf? https://t.co/WirQrCu5aO — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 5, 2020

It wasn’t largely peaceful. It was a riot. You’re lying to us as if we can’t see what you’re doing. https://t.co/31XTL9lwPX — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 5, 2020

Peaceful protesters don’t get doused with chemical spray#CorruptMedia #EnemyOfThePeople — MauryO (@MauryO) September 5, 2020

Propaganda much? Holy hell. — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 5, 2020

They climbed on people’s roofs, tried to break into an apartment building, started fires and flipped over tables terrorizing diners in a restaurant. And you wonder why Trump calls you #EnemyOfThePeople. — Add your name (@corrcomm) September 5, 2020

did… did Joe Biden write this tweet? https://t.co/8M5aBbJ9zj — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 5, 2020

The Biden campaign wouldn’t have written it much differently.

