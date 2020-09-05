https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/05/sharyl-attkisson-and-others-hammer-cbs-news-spin-on-largely-peaceful-protesters-vs-police-aggression-in-rochester/

For some reason CBS News isn’t sharing the entirety of what went on last night. Wonder why!

Sharyl Attkisson, who is an actual journalist as opposed to the DNC stenographers from the mainstream outlets, has seen enough:

The national media aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

The Biden campaign wouldn’t have written it much differently.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...