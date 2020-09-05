https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/stop-joe-biden-rioters-trump-camp-unveils-hard-hitting-ads-showing-kamala-harris-laughing-blm-rioters-burn-businesses-ground-video/
Team Trump came out swinging this weekend and unveiled two devastating ads targeting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“Stop Joe Biden and his rioters – You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”
The Trump campaign is doing an excellent job linking Biden and Harris to the BLM-Antifa rioters.
Joe Biden called the rioters “mostly peaceful” and Kamala Harris helped bail rioters out of jail.
WATCH:
Meet Joe Biden’s Supporters pic.twitter.com/TyONcTlsV4
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 5, 2020
Another ad showed Kamala Harris cackling as violent BLM-Antifa rioters burned businesses to the ground.
WATCH:
Joe Biden will NEVER stand up to the Liberal Mob. pic.twitter.com/dVcpbKN9KS
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 5, 2020