Team Trump came out swinging this weekend and unveiled two devastating ads targeting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Stop Joe Biden and his rioters – You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”

The Trump campaign is doing an excellent job linking Biden and Harris to the BLM-Antifa rioters.

Joe Biden called the rioters “mostly peaceful” and Kamala Harris helped bail rioters out of jail.

WATCH:

Meet Joe Biden’s Supporters pic.twitter.com/TyONcTlsV4 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 5, 2020

Another ad showed Kamala Harris cackling as violent BLM-Antifa rioters burned businesses to the ground.

WATCH:

Joe Biden will NEVER stand up to the Liberal Mob. pic.twitter.com/dVcpbKN9KS — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 5, 2020

