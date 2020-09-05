https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/study-shows-90-cases-tested-covid-positive-wrongly-diagnosed/
Even a broken clock is right two times a day. The New York Times of all places released their one honest article this year that shows that the majority of those who tested positive for the China coronavirus were misdiagnosed.
The Redstate shared the results of a recent study reported at the New York Times:
The New York Times just reported something incredible.
You know those standard PCR tests for the COVID-19 virus that everybody in America has been rushing out to get? Well, according to the Times, they’re “diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus” and “are not likely to be contagious.”
TRENDING: GOING VIRAL: Washington State Patrol Rips Black Lives Matter Militant Out of Vehicle For Illegally Blocking Traffic on Highway (VIDEO)
In fact, when they looked at three sets of testing data from Massachusetts, New York, and Nevada, the Times says that, because of faulty procedures used at every single testing site in the country, “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus” at all.
The experts they talked to were astonished that such cases are even getting classified as infections.
Not surprising since, as we’ll see, in the first of many curious understatements about how bad the scandal they’re reporting on really is, the research the Times cites actually suggests that those bogus positive tests they discovered were given to people carrying no virus whatsoever, not just insignificant amounts, as they report. And they’re upper bound of 90% for bogus positives is likely too low as well.
After billions spent on these tests it appears that the US wasted a lot of money.
No wonder as the number of tests increases, the number of individuals identified with the virus increases but the number of hospitalizations and deaths decreases. As we previously posted, the increased testing is a bit insane and probably should have been more directed:
They will be teaching this in sociology classes hundreds of years from now. The quintessential case of how large numbers of experts can be controlled to ends of destructive ignorance – by means of mob rule.
A mob rules by violence, panic and social intimidation. pic.twitter.com/aBZjx5y60z
— Ethical Skeptic ☀ (@EthicalSkeptic) August 25, 2020
This is also why deaths are way down. Deaths reported by the CDC show this:
Wake up and smell the coffee America. Even the New York Times knows the China coronavirus is fizzling out.