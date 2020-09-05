https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/teachers-union-refuses-go-back-school-attended-sharptons-50000-race-get-off-necks-rally-dc/

In New York City teachers marched in a protest with a coffin to represent the coronavirus.

The teachers said they were too scared of the coronavirus to teach but dragged a coffin around the streets of New York City.

Hopefully, these same teachers weren’t teaching math. Children have a greater chance of drowning or dying in a car wreck that succumbing to COVID-19.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) threatened that its members would go on strike if they were expected to go back to actually doing their jobs and teaching in a classroom.

But this same Teachers’ Union sent buses to Al Sharpton’s “Get Off Our Necks” March in Washington DC.

These are the operatives brainwashing your kids at school.

Maybe it’s better the kids are at home.

