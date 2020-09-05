https://www.redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/09/05/913945/

The bad news about the unprecedented dangers of COVID-19 just keeps piling up.

We’ve known for months that we’re dealing with the first virus known to cause motorcycle fatalities. And health officials have warned that COVID-19 is causing fatal crashes even when there are no underlying conditions!

Reporter asks Orange Co Fla health official if the two COVID deaths listed as in their 20s had any underlying conditions. Reply: “The first one didn’t have any. He died in a motorcycle accident.”https://t.co/IFUOz4WpbC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 17, 2020

Bad enough that some states don’t have helmet laws. But when will politicians start following the science and make motorcycle riders at least wear masks so they don’t pass the disease to their bikes?

If only he had worn a mask that traffic fatality could have possibly been avoided, it could be argued. Science, man. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) July 17, 2020

It’s not just motorcycles. The CDC says the deadly pathogen can also cause a fatal unintentional injury or even make you accidentally poison yourself!

The motorcycle crash is far from a unique incident. The CDC presently lists 3,177 death certificates that include “intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning, and other adverse events” in its COVID death count.https://t.co/25SqGHWcIN — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 20, 2020

But what’s even more frightening is that the virus is armed and appears to be a pretty good shot.

Gunshots make you die of COVID-19. https://t.co/0We07jX3hz — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) August 30, 2020

Those deaths are probably as much the NRA’s fault, though. No doubt their lobbying has prevented mandatory background checks for viruses.

But, as bad as all that is, we’ve just learned that even the dead aren’t safe from COVID-19!

Local News station WKYC is reporting that Shelby County, Tennessee health officials just sent a woman who died on February 16 a letter informing her that she’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Imagine your mother has been dead for 6 months but she gets a letter saying she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 from a test that was supposedly taken in June ? Hear from her son tonight at 6! pic.twitter.com/GdxVgGMkFO — Jeni DiPrizio (@local24jeni) September 3, 2020

The letter said she was tested on June 20. Though it’s not clear which test could have been used since, apart from being dead, Sandra Whittington was cremated.

Her son Troy, who opened the letter, was puzzled:

I’m just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive.

So, on top of being dead and having COVID-19, Mrs. Whittington has the misfortune of having a science-denier for a son. Hopefully, there’s someone else in the household who will keep the rest of us safe by ensuring her urn obeys the 10-day quarantine order the county sent.

Seriously though, it’s hard to even know what to say anymore.

We’ve known since the beginning that anyone who dies with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis is being counted as a fatality. Both Fauci and Birx explicitly told us. So, there’s really no reason to be surprised that people who died in motor-cycle crashes or of gunshot wounds are being counted as COVID-19 deaths.

Pick any way someone can die you want and you’ll probably find examples of it among the virus’s reported fatalities.

As I noted in July, the CDC has also officially directed physicians to put COVID-19 on death certificates even without any confirming test so long as they’ve “assumed” the deceased had it. No reason for the “assumption” is even required. In fact, doctors don’t even need to “assume” the deceased wouldn’t have died but for contracting the virus. Assuming it was merely a contributing factor is sufficient to mean not only that they can but that they should cite it.

We’ve also known for months that hospitals reap enormous financial rewards for COVID-19 diagnoses. They’re being reimbursed for treating any uninsured patients they diagnose. Medicare is also paying out more when the COVID-19-box is checked.

Given all that, of course, most of COVID-19’s official death tally really died of something else.

Moreover, a New York City hospital worker interviewed way back in the middle of April not only confirmed what anyone with half a brain paying attention already knew:

Everyone who ends up having anything has coronavirus on their death certificate.

He also explained that patients were dying left and right from an epidemic of faulty medical care caused by the COVID-19-inspired upheaval of our medical system not from the virus itself.

They’re bringing in a bunch of people from out of town. We’ve got doctors coming in…who don’t know what the hell they’re doing. A lot of people die because of it.

We’ve also known that public health officials have been lying to us about the virus from the very beginning.

Throughout March, Fauci issued dire warnings that COVID-19 was “at least 10 times more lethal than the flu.” He swore to it while testifying to Congress on March 11 and repeated the bogus numbers in a March 27 appearance on Comedy Central.

As first reported by Sharyl Attkisson, however, Fauci published an article addressed to his fellow researchers at the esteemed New England Journal of Medicine’s website on February 28. And, he not only gave a quite different take on the threat COVID-19 posed than the one he would soon start pushing on the American public:

[T]he overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%).

Fauci even explained exactly why the stats he would go on to spend the next month terrorizing us with were bogus!

[T]he number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases.

And re March presentation of high case fatality rates as if they indicated random infected person’s chances of dying, Fauci explained selection bias issue in NEJM article & contradicted his “at least 10 times deadlier than flu” spiel. So we know he’s evil. https://t.co/1KwfqCYuVd pic.twitter.com/G62yCjIQc1 — Michael Thau (@MichaelThau) August 25, 2020

Local officials have also been lying through their teeth to us about COVID-19.

A few weeks, ago the Kansas Department of Health presented a graph to show that counties that made masks mandatory had reduced the virus’s spread. Rachel Maddow apparently featured it on her blog.

Chart, from Maddow Blog: Kansas mask counties versus no-mask mandate counties: pic.twitter.com/9tmiOkP97Y — Michael Woods (@Woodsy1069) August 7, 2020

But it turns out that the officials in charge of protecting the people of Kansas’s health manipulated the data. Take a close look at the numbers on the left axis representing the number of daily new cases in mask-counties and the right one representing the number in non-mask-counties. As the Kansas Policy Institute reported:

[T]he chart was consciously manipulated… by comparing the same data (cases per day) on different axes. Cases for mandate counties are based on the left axis, with a range of 15 to 25, while those without mandates are based on a secondary axis on the right, with a scale of 4 to 14.

So, for example, a day on which mask-counties had 20 new infections per 100,000 wound up on the same line as one on which non-mask counties only had 11!

@AlexBerenson Kansas Department of Health secretary is manipulating mask data by setting 2 Y axis points in their graph to appear that masks are making a big difference when no mask is still in fact lower. Complete propaganda. pic.twitter.com/pMBLcgTxoG — Travis Baird (@tbaird9) August 7, 2020

But a week later the Kansas Policy Institute discovered another deception. Besides manipulating the data, the Kansas Department of Health had also cherry-picked the dates. Not only did non-mask-counties have lower infection rates than mask-counties; mask-counties also experienced a much greater INCREASE in the number of cases!

Rates for that date range aren’t shown on the chart. I know the correct one axis chart of KDHE shows new daily case rates were lower before the order than after. The mask counties rates may be declining since July 12 but the rates are still higher than they were before the order pic.twitter.com/6qQmZMDcV9 — Chris (@HPpetition) August 20, 2020

In other words, the Kansas Department of Health manipulated data to get the public to do something the real data indicated makes COVID-19 worse!

The list goes on and on. Public health officials at both the national and local level have been spreading deadly lies about COVID-19 from the very beginning.

One big thing they’ve been lying about is the tests used to detect the virus. They’re totally worthless and we have no clue how many people really had the virus, let alone how many have died from it.

The New York Times reported last week that up to 90% of positive diagnoses from the standard test used to detect COVID-19 are false according to the CDC’s own data! And, as I explained on Thursday, the research the CDC cites shows that the test is WAY more unreliable than even the Times is letting on.

Yet no one has even been fired, let alone punished. The public has been given a completely delusional picture of COVID-19 which none of those charged to make sure we’re informed about the virus has done anything to correct.

This is from the Franklin-Templeton Gallup research project on people’s response to Covid 19. The misperceptions are shocking. More on this here: https://t.co/8DKxHbjJ2t pic.twitter.com/KY3Rmja40G — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 18, 2020

At this point, it would be shocking if they weren’t diagnosing dead people with the virus. They’re probably getting their names right off of Democrat voter registration lists.

This phony pandemic is never going to end until some people start losing their jobs and thrown in the slammer for perpetuating the biggest scam in all of history.

But I wouldn’t hold my breath if I were you.

That is, assuming your Democratic governor or mayor hasn’t already made it mandatory.

