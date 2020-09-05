https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/texas-woman-burned-lighting-candle-using-hand-sanitizer/

(FOX NEWS) A Texas woman says she was severely burned earlier this week after the hand sanitizer on her skin reportedly caught fire and exploded while she was lighting a candle.

“Everywhere I had hand sanitizer on my hand, it just lit my hand with fire,” Kate Wise told KHOU-TV in Houston. “It obviously went all over my face. And, in like a matter of five seconds, my whole body was just consumed in flames.”

The nearby bottle also exploded when the flames spread, she said.

