As Twitchy has reported, even Fox News is chasing that story from The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that purports to show that President Trump has, at best, a general disdain for the military, dating back to his scratching of a visit to an American veterans’ cemetery in France because it was “full of losers.”

For its part, Fox News put on former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who told Republicans that the choice was theirs: They could be a “John McCain Republican” or a “Donald Trump Republican,” but not both.

If you’re used to voting Republican, years from now your grandkids will ask what you did in this moment and you will have to tell them if you were a ‘John McCain Republican’ or ‘Donald Trump Republican.’ You can’t be both. The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/q18qWHERYZ — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 5, 2020

Mayor Pete’s pretty young, so maybe he doesn’t remember as well as we do that McCain’s military service and history as a prisoner of war did absolutely nothing to shield him from attacks during his presidential run. His character was assassinated and he was smeared as a racist for calling Barack Obama “this one” (of the two major candidates) during a debate.

I was a John McCain Republican and, I remember exactly how Dems treated him. Then I was a Mitt Romney Republican and, I remember exactly how Dems treated him. I was not a Trump Republican but, I see Dems treating him exactly the same and worse. It’s Dems who’ve made a choice https://t.co/7sXDVg4yy9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 5, 2020

I remember how they treated Reagan, Bush, Dole, and Bush as well. — Edward Ahlsen-GIrard (@efagirard) September 5, 2020

This. This is reason #4 (of 6) of how we got Trump. — Dr Robot (@luxopolis157) September 5, 2020

I remember how frustrating Dem criticism of Bush was, because I was definitely NOT a Bush guy (he’s way too big government/progressive for my conservative tastes) but it forced circling the wagons against claims he was a Nazi and a war criminal. — Andrew Campbell (@camp_bean) September 5, 2020

I can’t WAIT for the revisionist history in 10 years where they claim that “we didn’t agree with Trump on everything, but at least he wasn’t as bad as xxxxx” — Andrew Campbell (@camp_bean) September 5, 2020

This is what pushing back looks like. It may be too blunt or rude for some, but it’s been decades since any Republican in high office has fought back. That’s why the media and the left (same) are losing their minds — Dave (@dls808) September 5, 2020

I always love when a D tells an R how to be an R. Like they are looking out for your best interests. — Living Unit of Freedom♣️ (@mullet25) September 5, 2020

Democrats telling Republicans how to vote Republican – or Democrat. That’s hilarious, and totally a 2020 vibe. This seems so laughable, and I’m surprised Pete isn’t being met by howls of laughter in every corner of the meme-tastic internet. Eagerly following. — Joe Barker (@RippsRock) September 5, 2020

These Dems have not proven that they have changed one bit. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) September 5, 2020

I don’t have to wait years. My sons are of voting age. I’m a Trumplican & my sons are, also. Grandchildren will thank me. — Ms. Babette (@and_so_it_goes) September 5, 2020

Thank G-d my grandkids won’t know who Pete Buttigig was. — Mark Baker (@MarkBak91766022) September 5, 2020

Happily, proudly, a Trump Republican. But seriously @PeteButtigieg, you thought that would sway people? Or was this just the first installment for your position? — Glo (@ekoGlo) September 5, 2020

The answer is easy. I voted for the guy who protected innocent unborn human lives, who protected religious liberty, who appointed judges who apply the Constitution instead of rewriting it, who rebuilt the military, and pulled us out of endles wars. No brainer. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) September 5, 2020

They treat Trump the worst because he is by far their toughest opponent and the biggest threat to their information monopoly He’s the one Republican who decided to push back and not cede any ground to the relentless media propaganda — Davey Jones (@titusxpullo) September 5, 2020

Absolutely. Exactly the same here. When you demonize and smear every decent candidate, you end up with someone like Trump. It’s their own fault. — Corporate Grunt (@CorpGrunt) September 5, 2020

We saw how well compromising & holding hands with Democrats did for George W. Bush, John McCain, & Mitt Romney. It didn’t work so we got Trump who punches back. Funny how those 3 are now Dem darlings because they didn’t like Trump. Dems are such hypocrites! — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) September 5, 2020

Democrats only like Republicans after they die. pic.twitter.com/0TlfnxIKwy — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) September 5, 2020

Did you forget how Republicans treated Obama? — BAS (@pavlovhoney1) September 5, 2020

There was a rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask and the authorities took care of that pretty quickly. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 5, 2020

