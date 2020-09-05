https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/far-left-atlantic-holding-festival-month-crooked-hillary-crazy-dr-fauci-garbage-writer-jeffrey-goldberg-train-wreck/

The Atlantic – the far left magazine that just published a two year old debunked story on President Trump – is holding an event later this month. It’s chuck full of liberal losers who you expect to slander President Trump.

Far left journalist Jeffrey Goldberg posted a ridiculous hit piece on President Trump on Thursday in The Atlantic. The BS hit piece comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the RNC convention and continued leftist riots across the country.

In the garbage report Goldberg uses anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disparaging US veterans and war heroes.

This was an ugly piece. One attack on President Trump for not attending a World War I cemetery in France was debunked years ago by the White House but Goldberg decided to run the smear anyway.

The author of the piece, Jeffrey Goldberg, has a history of garbage reports published at the Atlantic. So it’s no surprise that Goldberg is one of the keynote speakers at this year’s Atlantic Festival.

Along with Goldberg are the kings and queens of the far left:

Crooked Hillary Clinton, Crazy Dr. Fauci, Governor in her own mind – Stacey Abrams, Disgusting Canadian-American ‘comedian’ Samantha Bee, that Porter guy who sang at the car wreck DNC, and more –

What is also disgusting is that the Atlantic somehow got major corporations and entities like Facebook, USBank and the Gates Foundation to chuck money for the event.

Of course this publication has this group of people at its festival. They have much in common. They are sore losers who hate the fact President Trump is making America great again.

