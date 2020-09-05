http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/2mbNLsXqDTs/the-parable-of-nancy-pelosi.php
Nancy Pelosi has done everything necessary to turn the story of her private visit to the closed hair salon in San Francisco into a timely political parable. The video below tells the parable in a form that is both compelling and enraging. Its power stems from its fidelity to the truth. I wish I could pay tribute to whoever is responsible for it, but I have no idea. I can only commend it to your attention and urge you to pass it on.