We’ve seen their kind before.

One of the characteristics of Black Lives Matter is viciousness. True believers have a crazed hatred for their opponents that not even soldiers on a battlefield show to their enemies. Here’s an example. Many restaurants are serving people outdoors because of the virus, so diners are a stationary target. A BLM gang will march in and order everyone to support “black lives” by raising their fists. This is what happened when a woman in Washington, DC didn’t do as she was told.

Here is a couple at another restaurant. As you can see, everyone else has obediently raised a fist. In Minneapolis, a journalist tried to take some video in public and got the treatment. The woman kept taking video as she backed away towards her car, but BLM followed. Her ordeal lasted more than five minutes.

Famous people get the same treatment. A mob was lying in wait when Senator Rand Paul left the White House after a speech at the Republican National Convention: Here is another couple walking back to their hotel – late at night – from the White House.

We don’t have video, but Alice Johnson, a 65-year-old black woman granted clemency for a drug offence by President Trump, was also mobbed outside the White House. She said they yelled vile things at her she had never heard before, and told her they wanted to do terrible things to her.

BLM marched into a grocery store and harangued people with a bull horn. This was polite by BLM standards.

It’s now common to try to intimidate people at home. Robert Kroll is the head of Minnesota police union. BLM paid him a visit. The speaker – or should we say the shouter — is John Thompson, a candidate for the state house.

That’s Mr. Kroll and his wife being beaten in effigy. So much for the Left’s worries about violence against women.

Any white neighborhood is fair game. In August, we got this headline: “Wake up Motherfucker, Wake Up: Portland Protesters Vow to keep up entire Neighborhoods as Unrest Continues.” Here is some video.

Do conservatives do this sort of thing? I don’t think so. This is a uniquely leftist form of viciousness.

Here’s a headline from Seattle: “Black Lives Matter Protesters Demand White Gentrifiers ‘Give Black People Back Their Homes.’” They shouted things like: “Do you know that before your white ass came here, this was all Black people?” “Give up your house.” “Open your wallets.” They did this at night, of course.

Here’s more intimidation, this time on a billboard, in Boise, Idaho.

“Black & brown folks built this country, and we’re doing it again. Join us or get out of the way!” That’s a stylized skyline of Boise, propped up by black and brown hands. Boise is only 2 percent black and 8 percent Hispanic, but they built the place. Please note the burning police car. That is what will happen if you don’t get out of the way.

The idea that blacks built America is a big part of all this. As Solomon Georgio says, “Black people have every right to burn down a country they built for free.” This got 170,000 retweets and 700,000 likes. And Mr. Georgio is in no mood for debate. He writes: “If you disagree with me, go yell at a brick wall, you little racist shit.”

Here is a milder version of the same sentiment, scrawled on a building in Madison, Wisconsin. You have stolen more than we could ever loot.

I think you know who “you” and “we” are.

They probably don’t know it, but these Black Lives people are an almost perfect copy of a horse of a different color, the Red Guards of the Chinese Cultural revolution. From 1966 to 1976, the Chinese were purging their country, unmasking counter-revolutionaries. Today, we are purging our country. As Joe Biden says, he will “rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

Here’s how they did it in China. Make the sinner wear a huge dunce cap with his sins written on it, and then give him the treatment. Looks familiar, doesn’t it? Here’s another guy in a dunce cap. You can tell those Red Guards are having a great time. Here’s another enemy of the people unmasked by Black Lives Matter — oh, sorry — I meant to say by Red Guards. Change the slogans and carry a picture of George Floyd instead of Chairman Mao, and these people would be right at home in the US, wouldn’t they?

BLM hasn’t quite made it to the Red Guard stage. During the Cultural Revolution they could throw you to jail, put you in a reeducation camp. And if that didn’t work, kill you. Anti-racists can’t do that to you. Not yet. But I have a feeling they’d like to, and isn’t that what it’s going to take if we are really going to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country?.

And don’t forget: When it comes to rooting out racism, all white people are racist and only white people can be racist.

