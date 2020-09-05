https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/05/the-washington-post-gets-a-well-deserved-shredding-over-this-3-word-substitute-for-rioting/
After many weeks of violence in American cities, those who have been paying attention to how the mainstream media cover the stories know that “mostly peaceful protests” has become a journalistic cliche that they keep using.
Now, as the Washington Post has demonstrated, they’re also searching for creative ways to avoid describing what’s actually going on:
After 100 days of demonstrations, more radical protest tactics are likely here to stay https://t.co/vIbkhI40Bn
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 5, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. leads off the hammering of the “radical protest tactics” hackery:
Why is it so hard for the media to call them what we all know they really are and just say the word “riots?” #BidenRiots https://t.co/8u9hmDLEH5
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 5, 2020
Some “journalists” sure are forcing themselves to get creative to try and run cover for what’s actually going on:
Its called R I O T I N G.
— Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) September 5, 2020
“Radical protest tactics”?
You mean RIOTING? https://t.co/ciwP96HrGy
— Toothpick Vic (@Toothpick_Vic76) September 5, 2020
“Radical protest tactics” is newspeak for Riots. https://t.co/qVSxXR9Cop
— Kim Priestap 🇺🇸 1A #2A #MolonLabe (@kimpriestap) September 5, 2020
Let’s help these morons say the R word. R…R… RIOTS!! https://t.co/noLUSsgV7v
— Doc Kennedy (@DocKennedyLive) September 5, 2020
So you mean riots? https://t.co/CJu92zyfxP
— Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) September 5, 2020
You mean “riots” and “arson” and “assault?”
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 5, 2020
*riots
*rioting is https://t.co/s11p1tft6o
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 5, 2020
“Demonstrations” and “radical protest tactics” are euphemisms for “riots” — and they’re killing journalists’ credibility by the minute. https://t.co/gLmjIL2iwd
— ChristineTatum (@ChristineTatum) September 5, 2020
Call them what they are. They’re riots.
— amerasian brat (@amerasianbrat) September 5, 2020
I’ve not seen any radical protesting…but I’ve seen plenty of Marxist backed rioting and looting
— Andy Brad (@AndrewB77058256) September 5, 2020
100 days of violent riots
— Christine 🇺🇸 (@Christi59792230) September 5, 2020
There, “fixed it for you,” WaPo.
I am pretty sure I just read a love letter. https://t.co/0ordMS6mtd pic.twitter.com/SmH1tHyAjk
— .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) September 5, 2020
That was fairly nauseating.