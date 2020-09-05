https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/05/the-washington-post-gets-a-well-deserved-shredding-over-this-3-word-substitute-for-rioting/

After many weeks of violence in American cities, those who have been paying attention to how the mainstream media cover the stories know that “mostly peaceful protests” has become a journalistic cliche that they keep using.

Now, as the Washington Post has demonstrated, they’re also searching for creative ways to avoid describing what’s actually going on:

After 100 days of demonstrations, more radical protest tactics are likely here to stay https://t.co/vIbkhI40Bn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 5, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. leads off the hammering of the “radical protest tactics” hackery:

Why is it so hard for the media to call them what we all know they really are and just say the word “riots?” #BidenRiots https://t.co/8u9hmDLEH5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 5, 2020

Some “journalists” sure are forcing themselves to get creative to try and run cover for what’s actually going on:

Its called R I O T I N G. — Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) September 5, 2020

“Radical protest tactics”? You mean RIOTING? https://t.co/ciwP96HrGy — Toothpick Vic (@Toothpick_Vic76) September 5, 2020

“Radical protest tactics” is newspeak for Riots. https://t.co/qVSxXR9Cop — Kim Priestap 🇺🇸 1A #2A #MolonLabe (@kimpriestap) September 5, 2020

Let’s help these morons say the R word. R…R… RIOTS!! https://t.co/noLUSsgV7v — Doc Kennedy (@DocKennedyLive) September 5, 2020

So you mean riots? https://t.co/CJu92zyfxP — Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) September 5, 2020

You mean “riots” and “arson” and “assault?” — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 5, 2020

*riots

*rioting is https://t.co/s11p1tft6o — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 5, 2020

“Demonstrations” and “radical protest tactics” are euphemisms for “riots” — and they’re killing journalists’ credibility by the minute. https://t.co/gLmjIL2iwd — ChristineTatum (@ChristineTatum) September 5, 2020

Call them what they are. They’re riots. — amerasian brat (@amerasianbrat) September 5, 2020

I’ve not seen any radical protesting…but I’ve seen plenty of Marxist backed rioting and looting — Andy Brad (@AndrewB77058256) September 5, 2020

100 days of violent riots — Christine 🇺🇸 (@Christi59792230) September 5, 2020

There, “fixed it for you,” WaPo.

I am pretty sure I just read a love letter. https://t.co/0ordMS6mtd pic.twitter.com/SmH1tHyAjk — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) September 5, 2020

That was fairly nauseating.

