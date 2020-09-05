https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515248-trump-attacks-fox-news-reporter-after-she-backs-up-key-details-of

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDHS to label white supremacists as the ‘most persistent and lethal threat’ to the US: report Buttigieg slams Trump over comments on fallen soldiers: ‘He must think we’re all suckers’ White House tells federal agencies to cancel ‘divisive’ racial sensitivity training: report MORE went after Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin after she backed up some details of a bombshell story from The Atlantic that said he had referred to slain American soldiers buried at a French cemetery as “losers” and “suckers.”

Trump shared an article late Friday from far-right outlet Breitbart News declaring that Griffin “Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story,” after the reporter shared on-air that sources had confirmed to her certain key details of the magazine’s story.

“All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!” Trump declared in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac via @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

The rebuke came hours after Griffin, a national security correspondent for Fox News, reported that sources had confirmed key details of The Atlantic’s report. Griffin said sources told her that Trump had said the Vietnam War was “stupid” and anyone who fought in it was a “sucker.”

Trump famously received a number of draft deferrals for the Vietnam War from a doctor who said he suffered from bone spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin, citing a former Trump administration official, reported that Trump “was not in a good mood” during his trip to France in 2018 and “questioned why he had to go to two cemeteries.”

She also reported that Trump was adamant that flags not be lowered to half-staff when Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainButtigieg slams Trump over comments on fallen soldiers: ‘He must think we’re all suckers’ Overnight Defense: Critics continue to swipe at Trump over his alleged comments on fallen troops l Trump says he won’t cut funding for Stars and Stripes Ex-DHS official says Trump tried to rescind order for half-staff flags for John McCain MORE (R-Ariz.), a fierce Republican critic of Trump, died in 2018.

Two former sr Trump admin officials confirm .@JeffreyGoldberg reporting that President Trump disparaged veterans and did not want to drive to honor American war dead at Aisne-Marne Cemetery outside Paris. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

The Atlantic’s bombshell report, which was published Thursday, said that Trump bailed on his appearance at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 because he was worried that rain would tousle his hair.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump allegedly told aides before canceling his trip to Belleau, France.

Trump and a number of White House aides have fiercely denied the report, though multiple news outlets have confirmed certain details.

“If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low lifes and they’re liars. And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews after a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Trump has criticized Fox News at times over coverage he perceives as unfavorable, with the network drawing the president’s ire after releasing polls showing Trump trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Defense: Critics continue to swipe at Trump over his alleged comments on fallen troops l Trump says he won’t cut funding for Stars and Stripes Trump rips media for soft treatment of Biden: Questions ‘meant for a child’ Poll: 2 in 3 voters say it’s ‘likely’ that people lie when taking political surveys MORE both nationally and in swing states.

“Do you notice that any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like @FoxNews, the Stock Market goes DOWN. We are going to WIN!” Trump tweeted earlier this week.

Do you notice that any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like @FoxNews, the Stock Market goes DOWN. We are going to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

