President Donald Trump called a reporter a “slimeball” for writing a story accusing him of denigrating slain American soldiers buried in France.

Trump tweeted a suggestion that The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg may have been using “disgruntled people” as anonymous sources who want him to lose the reelection. He contrasted the story with the Russian dossier which claimed the country had material that compromised Trump.

“You work so hard for the military, from completely rebuilding a depleted mess that was left by OBiden, to fixing a broken V.A. and fighting for large scale military pay raises, and then a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people, makes up such a horrible charge,” Trump tweeted, making a veil reference to Goldberg.

“This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years!”

Trump also criticized a Fox News reporter and suggested she be fired after she reported that former White House officials confirmed key details of the story.

The Atlantic story reported that Trump in 2018 chose not to attend a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France because the rain would mess up his hair. It also said the president called American soldiers who were killed in combat and buried at the French cemetery “losers” and “suckers.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are pointing to this story as further proof that Trump shouldn’t be president.

“If what is written in The Atlantic is true, it’s disgusting,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday. “It affirms what most of us believe to be true, that Donald Trump is not fit to be the commander in chief.”

Multiple White House officials have denied claims from The Atlantic article, including Vice President Mike Pence who called it an “anonymous smear job.”

“If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re low lifes and they’re liars,” Trump told reporters on Thursday evening. “And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more.”

