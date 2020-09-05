https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/trump-campaign-savages-pelosis-salon-controversy-in-new-ad/

Bette Midler is facing backlash after she mocked and engaged in a xenophobic attack on First Lady Melania Trump. She accused Mrs. Trump of being an illegal alien who has trouble speaking English.

Midler wrote a series of insulting tweets, including “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English” and, in another one, “#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

And in Belgium, I bought a great Hermès Birikin bag, which I keep in my left hand so that I don’t have to touch him. Ugh. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

We visited places of great significance, and I swatted his hand away at every stop. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Melania lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

What happened to “women empowerment?” Us supporting each other? Does that only apply to 40% of the women in this country? This post is a disgrace to all women. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 26, 2020

How dare you malign a legal immigrant, a citizen, whose body of work has done more to help millions than your entire hate-filled life has helped. Have you ever sung anyone’s belly full? How about housed a homeless child? You are irrelevant. — Terri 🇺🇲 Patriot (Parler @Horsewoman) (@TerriAWilliams1) August 26, 2020

This bile filled hatred epitomizes the Democrat party. These are small, mentally ill creatures who exhibit nothing that reflects the best of humanity. pic.twitter.com/HxROjvfh2z — Ecky Imp 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@eckyimp) August 26, 2020

I guess this is a good example of how celebrities talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. Democrats are xenophobic. — ☆꧁Cynthia D.꧂☆ 🇺🇸 (@cynthiadouglas) August 26, 2020

Wow. You stand (or used to) on a stage.. performing for us. @FLOTUS however, stands on the steps of her residence the “White House”; as she speaks to the world about love, and peace. She’s better. By a long shot. — Kim Hawkins (@KimHawk18755218) August 26, 2020

Disappointed. Very racist tweet. The epitome of what you claim @realDonaldTrump and @flotus to be. People’s accents are what make America. My mother lived in the US for over 50 years. Never quite lost her accent. So I guess that doesn’t make her American. — T (@JY69) August 26, 2020

But yet former lady practically starved children at school through her programs… — ❤️🤍💙OS CoastalGal❤️🤍💙 (@freemind5960) August 26, 2020

Your racism is showing again, #BustedBette — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) August 26, 2020

You are not the wind beneath my wings. — John Beagle (@johnbeagle) August 26, 2020

Jealousy is an ugly personality trait. — RP Babe (@redpillbabe) August 26, 2020

Bette, I USED to Love watching the movies that you were a part of, no longer!! I was under the assumption that you were a great gal,, I see that I was horribly wrong! Your a very bitter, boisterous, judge mental individual!! This is where I leave you — Phylis Stoesser (@PhylisStoesser) August 26, 2020

This tweet says more about you than her. Thank you for revealing yourself so fully. Will never think of you the same. — Colleen (@st_colleen333) August 26, 2020

No fan of Trump, but did your relatives speak perfect English when they arrived in America? As a US citizen of immigrant parents, I’ve heard bigotry towards family and friends for their accents, besides the outward racism. This is the RNC convention. Choose not to watch. #Vote. — Jenny Lee (@lafab714) August 26, 2020

