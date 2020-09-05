https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/trump-campaign-savages-pelosis-salon-controversy-in-new-ad/

Bette Midler is facing backlash after she mocked and engaged in a xenophobic attack on First Lady Melania Trump. She accused Mrs. Trump of being an illegal alien who has trouble speaking English.

Midler wrote a series of insulting tweets, including “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English” and, in another one, “#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Twitter fights back:

