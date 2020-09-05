https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-jumps-ahead-texas-erasing-bidens-lead?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has moved ahead in Texas, erasing Democrat Joe Biden’s once improbable lead over the last two months, a new Dallas Morning News-University of Texas-Tyler poll finds.

Trump now leads in the Lone star state 48 percent to Biden’s 46 percent, eliminating the five-point margin Biden held in early July.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn holds a comfortable 11 point lead over Democrat MJ Hegar in a race the GOP needs to win to have a chance of keeping control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump has a strong lead among white Texans in the poll, while Biden leads with Hispanics. Trump has reduced Biden’s lead among blacks in the state to 58 percent, the poll found.

