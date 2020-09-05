https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-urges-voters-elect-republican-congressional-candidate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Sunday again issued his full-throated support for Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik who is vying to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

“As I have often said, Baltimore is last in everything, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE! Kimberly is fully Endorsed by me, something I do not do lightly. Take advantage of it and MAKE BALTIMORE GREAT!” the president declared at the conclusion of a multi-tweet thread in which he both bashed Democrats and supported Klacik’s candidacy.

Klacik, who last month spoke at the Republican National Convention, faces Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume during the general election after Mfume soundly defeated her during an April special election to fill the vacancy left by the 2019 death of longtime Congressman Elijah Cummings.

President Trump on Aug. 31 tweeted the following about the Republican congressional candidate: “Kimberly Klacik is really working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She is running for Congress as a Republican, & if she wins she will be an inspiration to all. She is strong on inner city rebuilding, healthcare, our Military & Vets. She has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

