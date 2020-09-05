https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-walkaway-founder-attacked-blm-dallas-mob-hurls-bottles-brandon-straka-chases-group-street-video/

Brandon Straka and his #WalkAway movement held a massive rally in Dallas, Texas today.

Hundreds of Trump supporters came out to hear former Democrats tell their stories about how they walked about from the Democrat Party.

During the rally local Black Lives Matter activists stormed the stage. One young BLM activist put his fist in the security guard’s face when he was forcibly removed from the stage area.

The entire event was caught on video.

That’s when the black security guard leveled the BLM terrorist and tossed him away from the area.

Police came and arrested the #WalkAway security guard.

WTH?

FOLLOWERS I NEED YOUR HELP!!!

BLM agitator infiltrated stage area of today’s rally then put his fist into security’s neck when being removed. @DallasPD ARRESTED THE SECURITY AGENT!! He’s been held for over 4 hours! Dallas PD not releasing security agent.

RT &DEMAND his release!! pic.twitter.com/ghMwZa4lFi — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 5, 2020

TRENDING: EPIC: Watch Bill Clinton’s Face as Crooked Hillary Can’t Stop Ranting About Russia During Joint Interview (VIDEO)

Following the rally Brandon Straka went to the police station to see about his security guard who was arrested for clearing the stage and smashing a BLM leader on the ground.

Brandon and his associates were attacked again by the BLM mob.

The BLM rioters were hurling bottles at them and chased them down the street.

This was insane!

Holy crap!

This was the most terrifying moment of my life. My team &I went to the police to check on detained security agent. 30-40 BLM began throwing bottles at us & chasing us. They stole my employee’s phone &smashed it. We had to run for 4-5 blocks. All Dallas news stations were there. pic.twitter.com/84ZWXtPo93 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 6, 2020

We reached out to Brandon for comment and will update this post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

