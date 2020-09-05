https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f551590c1981470619ef419
“I felt like I was some sort of animal,” one detainee said. “I really hope the people who beat and tormented us will be held accountable one day.”…
(SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE) — SAN DIEGO — Catholic Masses at San Diego-area Navy bases have ended because the Navy, in what it says is a cost-cutting move, has declined to renew its contracts with Cat…
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit out at Donald Trump and Bill Barr in an interview on Sunday – saying that they are ‘spending full time in a different reality’….
The new autumn train timetables will be phased in from today with services operating at 10 per cent below the prepandemic level leaving passengers with longer wait times….
The Village People, with the exception of the cop, are outraged Donald Trump supporters have jacked their most-famous song and changed the words as an homage to their candidate….