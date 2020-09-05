https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/washington-state-patrol-rips-black-lives-matter-militant-vehicle-illegally-blocking-traffic-highway/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Washington State patrol on Friday ripped a Black Lives Matter militant out of a vehicle for illegally blocking traffic on the NB-15 freeway.

BLM-Antifa terrorists shut down highway 99 during their “Seattle Morning March” so they thought they could rove into other parts of Washington and do the same.

BLM blocked traffic and protested on North Bound Interstate 5 freeway and thought they’d get away with it.

They were wrong.

