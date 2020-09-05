https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/09/05/watch-jacob-blake-appears-in-court-to-faces-charges-of-sexual-assault-n895847

Jacob Blake, whose shooting on August 23 by police sparked violent protests in Kenosha, Wisc., and elsewhere, appeared virtually in court on Friday to plead not guilty to sexual assault charges that were filed against him in July.

Blake, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct. He entered his plea via videostream from his hospital bed. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times while he was reaching into his vehicle.

Blake is accused of breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend, sexually assaulting her and stealing her truck.

A $10,000 bond was set for Blake, and jury selection for his trial is scheduled for November 9.

The day before making his plea, Jacob Blake spoke on the phone with Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was meeting with Blake’s family.

