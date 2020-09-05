https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-jacob-blake-in-court-to-face-charges-of-sexual-assault-pleads-not-guilty

Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed from the waist down following a police shooting as he was arrested, appearing via Zoom to pleaded not guilty to the charges against him that led to his arrest on August 23.

Appearing remotely from his hospital bed with his attorney, Patrick Cafferty, Blake pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor trespassing, and disorderly conduct connected to domestic abuse. His attorney waived a reading of the charges and a preliminary hearing.

Zeke Wiedenfeld, who is prosecuting the case, requested a $10,000 signature bond due to Blake’s injuries, while noting the seriousness of the charges. Wiedenfiel also requested conditions be placed on Blake’s bond, including no violent contact with the alleged victim or her children. Cafferty did not object to any of the conditions.

A no violent contact order means Blake can still have contact with the alleged victim and her children, but he cannot become hostile in any way during that contact, including verbal or physical abuse.

Wiedenfeld also said the state had not offered Blake any plea deals, but he and Cafferty agreed that such discussion would take place in the future.

Court commissioner Loren Keating then explained that the case would be sent to Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, who was appointed by former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl, a Democrat. Schroeder’s term as judge ends this year.

A pre-trial conference with Judge Schroeder was scheduled for October 12, and jury selection for Blake’s trial will take place November 9.

Blake was charged on July 6 with multiple offenses relating to allegations from a woman identified in court documents only as LNB, Blake’s ex-girlfriend. The criminal complaint against Blake stated:

LNB stated at about 6AM she was woken up by the father of her children, Jacob Blake, herein known as the defendant, standing over her saying, “I want my s***.” As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pull it out and sniffed it, and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men.” Officer Raiche reported LNB had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her and then the defendant immediately left the bedroom. LNB stated the defendant penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent. LNB stated she was upset but collected herself and ran after the defendant out the front door and then realized her vehicle was missing. LNB ran back inside to her purse, which was on the kitchen counter and checked it, quickly realizing her key to her truck (Ford Explorer 2002), a black individual key and the only key for the vehicle and her Great Lakes Debit Card were missing. LNB immediately called 911 and while waiting for Officers, checked her Great Lakes Account and saw two fraudulent ATM withdrawals on May 3, 2020 that she did not make, both at PNC Bank, 3920 Washington Road, both for $500, at an unknown time. LNB stated she and the defendant have three children together but have never resided together in the eight years they have been on and off. LNB stated the defendant is unemployed, has no vehicle, and would not tell LNB where he was currently living. LNB stated over the past eight years the defendant has physically assaulted her around twice a year when he drinks heavily.

Despite the allegations and the recent popularity of the #MeToo movement, the shooting of Blake spurred more protests and riots around the country.

