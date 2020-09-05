https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/media-hundreds-armed-black-nfac-activists-march-louisville-outside-churchill-downs-kentucky-derby-day-video/
Hundreds of black Not F*cking Around Coalition activists marched in Louisville, Kentucky today on Kentucky Derby Day.
The radical black group marched to Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby.
Louisville, KY NFAC pic.twitter.com/cvUcxhKcqs
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 5, 2020
The armed activists gathered at GG Moore Park a few blocks from Churchill Downs.
This march was a warning and meant to intimidate the Derby fans.
NFAC on the move headed toward Churchill. Group just collectively loaded their weapons. Grandmaster Jay told the group to not chamber a round. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/As5SsHg2wU
— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) September 5, 2020