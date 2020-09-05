http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/UDBLhL43qZ0/why-did-it-take-so-long.php

It’s great news, as John says, that the Trump administration has issued a memorandum barring all federal agencies from “training” their employees in critical race theory or white privilege. However, it’s fair to ask why such a memorandum was issued so late in President Trump’s first term. As the memorandum notes, “executive branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda.” Why didn’t the administration put an end to it more promptly?

I don’t think Trump is to blame. He can’t be expected to know what kind of training is being performed by the various agencies. The memorandum implies that the noxious training programs in question didn’t come to his attention until recently, and I assume that’s the case.

Cabinet members aren’t to blame either, at least not directly. There’s no reason why they should occupy themselves reviewing employee training programs. They have bigger fish to fry.

However, I would expect some of the political appointees below the agency head level to get wind of the training being offered their employees. And I would think it’s the responsibility of political appointees at the Office of Management and Budget, which issued the memorandum halting the radical training, to know about this. After all, as the memorandum states, millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent indoctrinating federal employees on how inherently “racist” America is.

The problem, I believe, is that even many solid conservatives aren’t conversant with modern “leftism.” They don’t understand the contemporary left’s theoretical underpinnings, the full nature of its anti-Americanism, and the extent of its insidiousness. Moreover, they are preoccupied with day-to-day policy, matters and, in many cases, dealing with resistance from career government employees.

Fortunately, I think conservatives are starting to understand the left. We are beginning to wake up. Unfortunately, if Biden and the Democrats come to power, the awakening will be rude.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

