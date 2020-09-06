https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/19-foreign-nationals-charged-voter-fraud-swing-state-north-carolina/

19 foreign nationals were charged in August in North Carolina with voter fraud after voting in the 2016 elections.

The charges are the latest in an ongoing investigation conducted by ICE officials.

Nineteen foreign nationals face federal charges in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina for illegally voting in the 2016 federal elections, according to federal charges publicly announced on Wednesday. These charges are the latest indictments to result from an ongoing years-long federal criminal investigation being conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Raleigh office.

A federal grand jury in Wilmington charged seven foreign nationals on August 31 on federal felony charges including falsely claiming U.S. citizenship or making false statements on voter registration application, and with misdemeanor charges of unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election. Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections under U.S. law.

Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, age 64, Guatemala

Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, age 57, Malaysia

Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes, age 65, Mexico

Dave Delano Virgil, age 57, Tobago

Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, age 70, Cuba

Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, age 31, Nigeria

Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, age 48, Yemen

If convicted, these individuals face maximum penalties of six years in federal prison, a $350,000 fine, and a term of supervised release.

An additional 12 foreign nationals were charged in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on August 13 with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, age 54, Bermuda

Donald Christian Martyn, age 44, Sierra Leone

Chaim Pinto, age 68, Israel

John Andrew Rapsky, age 54, Canada

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, age 58, India

Shuqin Yin, age 54, China

Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings, age 56, China

Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, age 52, Costa Rica

Rufina Concho-Locklear, age 82, Mexico

Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize, age 73, Nicaragua

Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava, age 51, Mexico

Manuel Efrain Valladares, age 48, El Salvador

If convicted, these individuals face a maximum term of one-year imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $100,000, or both.