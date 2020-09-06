https://www.theepochtimes.com/700-us-veterans-issue-open-letter-in-support-of-trump_3489833.html

Nearly 700 American veterans signed a letter in support of President Donald Trump after it was reported that he allegedly disparaged World War I veterans in 2018.

In the open letter, which was signed by 674 veterans, the writers said they are speaking out after “recent baseless media attacks against President Trump from anonymous sources,” referring to a piece published by The Atlantic last week.

“Anyone who knows President Trump has seen his love and reverence for our military and veterans. That is why we, veterans from every generation, are writing today to reaffirm our support for President Trump,” they added, saying that the Atlantic article is designed to “divide the nation” and “meddle in the election.”

Trump and a number of White House officials denied that Trump called the veterans “losers” and “suckers” while he was visiting France. The report also claimed Trump didn’t want to visit a cemetery with fallen American soldiers because it would mess up his hair. None of the anonymous sources who made the claims have gone on record to identify themselves.

“Throughout his administration, President Trump has consistently stood by our men and women in uniform and cared for them once they have returned to civilian life,” the veterans’ support letter said. It added that “Trump has demonstrated his unwavering support for America’s service members time and time again” and “has spent countless hours as president visiting battlefields and cemeteries, honoring Gold Star families and comforting them in their grief, and praising wounded warriors and honoring their sacrifice.”

The veterans, in the letter, also said Democratic nominee Joe Biden would weaken the military and its various programs.

On Sept. 4, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, and former national security adviser John Bolton disputed the account in the Atlantic.

“I didn’t hear that,” Bolton said in an interview. “I’m not saying he didn’t say them later in the day or another time but I was there for that discussion.”

“I’ve been with this president coming on four years. I’ve never heard the president use the language,” Pompeo told Fox News on Friday. “I’ve never seen that. Indeed, just the contrary.” Going further, he said Trump has the “deepest respect” for the U.S. armed forces.

Pence also denied the report, saying that Trump never scuppered his visit to the cemetery because of his hair.

“It never happened. I talked to the president that day. I know how disappointed President Trump was that there was a bad weather call that did not permit him to fly to Belleau Wood to honor our fallen there,” Pence said in a televised interview.

