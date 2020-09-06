https://noqreport.com/2020/09/06/amazon-shafts-seattle-following-kshama-sawants-marxist-policies/

Is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos angry with Seattle’s city government for creating an “Amazon tax” designed to fuel their Marxist agenda? If he is, he hasn’t outwardly displayed an emotional response. Instead, he’s just redirecting jobs to nearby Bellevue where the city government is not trying to tax larger companies what they consider to be their “fair share.”

As most conservative commentators have pointed out, there’s nothing fair about what Seattle is trying to do with the JumpStart Tax, a payroll tax on the city’s biggest businesses and highest earners, including Amazon. It is arguably the most combative tax policy towards medium-sized and large companies in the nation. Spearheaded by socialist city council member Kshama Sawant, the JumpStart Tax has drawn rebuke from even the moderate left for it’s anti-business positioning.

As journalist Brandi Kruse, host of The Divide, asked of Sawant over two years ago, “Are you going to own that?”

So far, the answer has been, “No.” Instead, Sawant has continued to paint Amazon and other big companies that create jobs in her city as the bad guys. By Sawant’s reckoning, anyone who has been as successful as Amazon or Jeff Bezos is obligated to do more than they already do to help everyone else. As Sawant’s hero, Karl Marx, said, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

This is a huge win for Bellevue, but it does not come without cost or risk. The community and government are considered to be much more business-friendly than Seattle and will need to continue to be that way if they want to take advantage of other companies following Amazon’s lead. However, it will cause turbulence in the local jobs and housing markets and will almost certainly raise cost of living. If they can handle it, we’ll know that the problem in Seattle was never Amazon but the city leadership itself, as Kruse noted:

“We’ll know for sure that it wasn’t about Amazon, but about aimless leaders who got so caught up on a slogan, that they let their city suffer. And all Seattle will be left with is a tax on high-paying jobs with no high-paying jobs left to tax.”

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

