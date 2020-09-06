https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/america-hating-democrat-ilhan-omar-praises-violent-uprisings-minneapolis-kenosha-fundamentally-change-america-video/

Top Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was out trashing America, her adopted country, and praising the rioters torching and looting in Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Sunday Ilhan Omar praised the “uprisings” in Minneapolis and Kenosha to “fundamentally change” America.

Ilhan handily won her primary in August.

She holds a deep seated hatred for this country that gave her so much.

She came from the failed state of Somalia where her father was the top propaganda officer in the genocidal regime.

Rep. @IlhanMN: “We are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression.” pic.twitter.com/XyzJ85JIqQ — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2020

