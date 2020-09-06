https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hill-biden-thomas/2020/09/06/id/985594

Anita Hill believes Joe Biden owes her a full apology for his handling of her sexual harassment claims against now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — but she will still vote for him for president in November.

In an interview Saturday with CNN, Hill, a professor at Brandeis University, said her call from Biden in April 2019 was “unsatisfying.”

Hill said what she’s wanted to hear from Biden is a “real and sincere” apology that takes “responsibility for harm.”

“There was a statement about ‘I take accountability; I hold myself responsible for the way the hearing was run,'” Hill said of Biden’s role in 1991 as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversaw the confirmation hearing of Thomas.

“And so that, I think, is as close as we’ve gotten, you know, and that’s good. That’s an opening.”

“I want the next president to be somebody that I can go to and talk about the real issues that women, men, and non-binary people are experiencing with violence in this country, that’s directed to them because of their gender,” Hill told CNN. “I believe that Joe Biden would be that person. I do not believe that [President] Donald Trump would be the person who would hear me.”

She added: “Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those ― at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

