https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/09/anita-hill-vows-work-waccused-sexual-predator-daniel-greenfield/

Oh good.

Joe Biden gets the stamp of approval from another noted Democrat activist.

Anita Hill never pictured herself voting for Joe Biden. But given the political reality the nation is facing, she’s not only going to vote for Biden — she’s also willing to work with him, should he become president. “Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those — at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November,” Hill told CNN’s Gloria Borger. But it’s not just because he’s running against Donald Trump, she adds. “Its more about the survivors of gender violence. That’s really what it’s about.” And if that means voting for and working with Joe Biden, then “so be it.” “My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him,” Hill said. She’d like to work on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and gender discrimination.

So many possibilities there.

1. Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting his former staffer Tara Reade.

2. Multiple Democrat activists and candidates came forward to complain about his inappropriate touching and behavior.

“Caitlyn Caruso, a former college student and sexual assault survivor” who described how “Mr. Biden rested his hand on her thigh — even as she squirmed in her seat to show her discomfort” at an “event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.”

This was the New York Times’ best effort at exonerating Gropey Joe.

“No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation,” the article insisted. “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

3. His closest pal, Chris Dodd, was put in charge of his VP search. Dodd was a key figure in the infamous “waitress sandwich” story involving him and Ted Kennedy.

“As Gaviglio enters the room, the six-foot-two, 225-plus-pound Kennedy grabs the five-foot-three, 103-pound waitress and throws her on the table. She lands on her back, scattering crystal, plates and cutlery and the lit candles… Kennedy then picks her up from the table and throws her on Dodd, who is sprawled in a chair. With Gaviglio on Dodd’s lap, Kennedy jumps on top and begins rubbing his genital area against hers, supporting his weight on the arms of the chair,” the story of the waitress sandwich continued.

Maybe Anita Hill can help. Cover up for an actual sexual predator.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

