The son of actor John Malkovich was arrested in Portland, Oregon on Friday night attacking police.

Loewy Malkovich was arrested by police in Portland on the 99th night of violent protests and riots by liberal antifa-Blam rioters.

Loewy was one of 27 violent antifa terrorists arrested in Portland on Friday.

The Daily Mail reported:

John Malkovich’s son was arrested at a protest in Portland, Oregon on Friday night.

The legendary actor’s son Loewy, 28, is accused of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

He is among 27 arrested at the demonstration, where Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa members gathered outside the offices of the Portland police union to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Loewy’s sister, Amandine, is living a quieter life during quarantine – at home with her parents in Cambridge, Massachusetts and working in a grocery store, according to the interview the actor gave the paper.

The protest was attended by around 300 people, who marched from a local park to the Portland Police Association office east of the city.