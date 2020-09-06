https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-attack-ads-battleground/2020/09/06/id/985610

Joe Biden’s campaign is showing an effort to turn military votes away from President Donald Trump, seizing on accusations Trump insulted World War II victims.

The campaign’s “Protect Our Troops” will be relaunched in a $47 million ad buy across media this week, Axios reported.

The ads on Facebook and Instagram will focus on voters in battleground states and particularly near military bases like Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy and North Carolina’s Fort Bragg, according to the report.

The targeted ad campaign will also hit homes in a 50-mile radius of bases in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Biden has seized on media reports – rejected by Trump and his campaign as political hit jobs – the president refused to visit graves of American soldiers in France, calling them “losers” and “suckers.” Also, earlier this year there were media claims Trump was briefed on a bounty scheme on American troops in Afghanistan.

Trump and on-the-record sources rejected the veracity of the former report and the latter wound up being brief mentions in intelligence reports that were unverified and not briefed to Trump verbally because of their lack on evidence, according to reports.

Trump has frequently boasted of his administration’s rebuilding of the military that was diminished by massive cuts during former President Barack Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

Biden’s campaign has made a concerted effort to fire back at Trump and cut into his military voting bloc.

