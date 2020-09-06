https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515317-biden-lead-evaporates-in-texas-poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe Biden‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Anita Hill says she’ll vote for Biden Buttigieg, former Obama officials added to Biden’s transition team MORE’s lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is ‘guilty of the same crimes’ as him ‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE in Texas has evaporated, according to a new survey, leaving the race a toss-up in the state just two months before the election.

Trump is now leading Biden among likely voters, 48 to 46 percent, according to the poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

Biden had been leading Trump among likely Texas voters by 5 points in early July in a similar poll.

Trump’s support is largely driven by likely white voters in Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News, while Biden is backed by Hispanic and Black voters in the state, Sixty percent of white voters back Trump while 87 percent of Hispanic voters and 58 percent of Black voters support Biden.

The race is closer among registered voters, with Biden at 44 percent and Trump at 43 percent.

No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since former President Carter did in 1976. But Democrats have been pushing it as a key battleground state in the upcoming election after close down-ballot races.

The poll released Sunday also found that Sen. John Cornyn John CornynTexas Democrats roll out major voter registration push Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority Furlough canceled for 13,000 immigration services workers MORE (R) leads his Democratic challenger MJ Hegar by double digits, but the GOP incumbent’s lead has decreased since the early July poll.

Cornyn is now backed by 39 percent of likely voters, compared to Hegar’s 28 percent, but an additional 28 percent said they are undecided, based on the poll.

The poll was conducted Aug. 28 to Sept. 2. It surveyed 1,176 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2.87 percentage points for those respondents. The margin of error for the 901 likely voters within that group is 3.26 percentage points.

