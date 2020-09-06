https://flagandcross.com/biden-staffers-donated-to-nonprofit-that-bailed-out-criminal-then-he-fractures-mans-skull/

Would the Republican Party support criminals, rioters, looters, illegals, and the like if they received their votes? We’ll never know. Democrats do, though – and they have no plans to stop.

The left understands that BLM and antifa make up a chunk of their base. Wouldn’t want to offend by telling them to stop all the violence, huh?

From CBS Minnesota:

Trending: Black Lives Matter Mob Storms Rochester Restaurants, Flip Tables, Climb Onto People’s Roofs MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Minneapolis man, who was bailed out of jail by the Minnesota Freedom Fund in July after an alleged assault, is accused in another assault that left the victim with a traumatic brain injury. take our poll – story continues below Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Lionel Timms faces one felony count of third-degree assault — causing substantial bodily harm — in connection to the Aug. 14 incident.

CONTINUED:

The Minnesota Freedom Fund says the criminal justice system failed in this case, but it “didn’t do enough to mitigate that damage” by giving Timms the support he needed. The nonprofit says it will improve procedures for supporting those it bails out of jail. Timms is in custody and, if convicted, could face up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for the assault charge. He is due in court on Sept. 15.

Read more about Biden staffers donating to the nonprofit at this link.

Here’s a tweet from Joe Biden’s running mate, encouraging people to donate…

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

