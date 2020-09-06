https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/big-pharma-colluding-attempt-embarrass-president-trump-delaying-covid-19-vaccine-production/

Reuters announced on Friday Big Pharma is colluding to prevent the timely production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Many believe this is an effort to embarrass President Trump who has promised a vaccine as soon as possible. Trump is the first president to confront and take on the pharmaceutical industry in decades. So this appears to be another group hostile to President Trump interfering with the US election and at the same time costing American lives who are victims of the disease.

Reuters reported:

Several COVID-19 vaccine developers, including Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc, plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Militant Leftist Attempts to Kill Conservative Activist After Memorial for Trump Supporter Murdered By Portland Antifa (VIDEOS) The companies would pledge to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes, the Journal report here said, citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalized. The companies might issue the pledge as soon as early next week, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter. The news comes amid rising concerns that political pressure ahead of the Nov. 3 election could weigh on the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine for the respiratory illness.

This agreement by Big Pharma may actually be good news for President Trump.

Over the past half a year Americans have learned much about Big Pharma and its devious actions related to vaccines and have watched the inept, if not totally corrupt, actions of the elites in the medical community as they destroyed the US economy and many Americans’ life savings with their predictions and recommendations.

Now most Americans are unwilling to take a coronavirus vaccine according to bgr.com:

All this back-and-forth over vaccine development seems to have impacted the public’s opinion. Scientists warned that public trust in this sort of therapy is critical for the success of vaccination campaigns. Previous polls showed that one-third of Americans said they wouldn’t get the vaccine when it’s available. The new data from the USA Today/Suffolk poll shows a worrying trend. Two-thirds of the 1,000 voters surveyed last weekend say they won’t try to get the vaccine when it becomes available. A quarter of respondents said they’ll never get it. The difference between those figures, or 44% of the voters surveyed, will not take the vaccine until others have tried it.

One Trump supporter tweeted this out today:

Nice. But I would say about 90% of your base do not want a COVID vaccine and wouldn’t take any. I would stop pushing the vaccine.

We want you to win. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) September 6, 2020

Luckily, as reported earlier, the coronavirus may be fizzling out. Deaths reported by the CDC show this:

In addition it’s now reported that more than 90% of the tests showing individuals testing positive were inaccurate according to a New York Times report (of all places).

Big Pharma can try and embarrass the President because of his efforts to stop their pillaging of the American people but this too will backfire.

Americans finally have a president who cares about their wellbeing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

