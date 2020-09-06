https://www.dailywire.com/news/blm-rioter-arrested-for-rampage-revealed-to-be-wealthy-nyc-youth

A privileged young New York City resident was arrested Friday night after she participated in a three-hour rampage that caused at least $100,000 in damage.

The New York Post reported that 20-year-old Clara Kraebber was one of eight people arrested for felony rioting and misdemeanor graffiti charges after the group smashed windows down Foley Square to 24th Street. Kraebber’s mother is an architect and her father is a child psychiatrist who bought a $1.8 million apartment in 2016. “The family also owns a 1730 home — featuring four fireplaces, according to property listings — in tony Litchfield County, Conn.,” the Post reported. Kraebber’s father also teaches at Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry.

More from the Post:

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” the group chanted as it moved up Lafayette Street while busting the plate glass facades of banks, Starbucks and Duane-Reades. The protest was organized by groups calling themselves the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.” Given her privileged upbringing, Kraebber might seem an unlikely alleged revolutionary in those ranks.

As the outlet reported, Kraebber has been protesting on behalf of left-wing causes since at least 2014, when she told The New York Times, “We don’t have much political power right now, being youths, but this is something we can do.” At the time, Kraebber was part of the protests against the police-involved death of Ferguson, Missouri teen Michael Brown, whose death sparked a similar wave of protests and riots as the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. In the Brown case, however, multiple thorough investigations determined Brown had attempted to take the officer’s gun and was charging at him when he was shot, contrary to the media narrative that Brown was holding his hands up in surrender.

Kraebber was 14 years old when Brown was killed, a student at an elite high school. She is now an undergraduate at Rice University in Houston, the Post reported, and studying history. She’s also a member of the Rice Young Democrats and donated $121 to the organization.

The Post reached out to Kraebber Friday night after her arrest. She was staying at her family’s second home in Connecticut. She told the outlet that she didn’t “want to talk about it.”

A law enforcement source told the Post that Kraebber was a hypocrite.

“This is the height of hypocrisy,” the source said. “This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut.”

“I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?” the source added.

The current wave of riots started after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police officer Derek Chauvin was seen in video footage with his knee held to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Autopsies later determined Floyd had high levels of fentanyl in his system.

