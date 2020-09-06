https://noqreport.com/2020/09/06/bob-eric-save-america-from-covid-lies-and-more-with-shawnasaurus-and-ghostorm/

As the rhetoric and tension heats up, violence is now in common theme in these liberal cities that have fallen to the mobs. Liberal mayors and governors better either unable, or more often unwilling, to tackle the rampant violence that is destroying these once-great American cities.

Americans are scared. Ammunition and firearms are flying off the shelves. The future of this country is uncertain, but the resolve of our patriots has never been stronger.

Somewhere along the line, our culture decayed. And we, on this show, are trying to find out. Because you can’t solve the problem until you can properly diagnose the disease. Watch as we try to Save America! #BobAndErichttps://t.co/ZvpOCWtwHW — Eric Matheny🎙 (@EricMMatheny) September 6, 2020

Bob and Eric further discuss the updated CDC Covid death numbers, namely the 6% figure that was recently released, indicating that nearly 94% of Covid deaths may not have been caused by Covid but by other unrelated health conditions. Bob and Eric discuss the frustration of the American people as our nation still reels from the effects of lockdowns and unconstitutional mandates.

Bob and Eric discuss the highly successful MAGA Drag the Interstate Rally, and feature an interview with the event organizer. And the unofficial cultural correspondent of the show, Twitter sensation Shawnasaurus, comes back to talk about the intersection of politics and sports.

It’s another episode of hard-hitting social commentary, up to the minute news, and a few well-deserved moments of levity.

