https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/06/busted-spencerport-hs-asst-principal-steve-lysenko-records-himself-chanting-fk-the-police-and-other-obscenities-during-riot/

Good to see the caliber of individuals not only teaching our children but acting as the assistant principal.

You know, second in charge?

Wow.

What’s hilarious is this idiot tells the world what his name is.

Did he really not think they’d find out he’s the assistant principal at Spencerport HS in Rochester?

Watch (if you’re in public you might want headphones):

Steve Lysenko is an assistant principal at Spencerport High School in Rochester, PA. He’s seen in the video making multiple anti police comments and finishes by saying “F*CK THE POLICE”. THESE are the people in charge of education.

TAG CONSERVATIVE ACCOUNTS AND SHARE THIS POST pic.twitter.com/IgH6FSq0ad — Uncle Sam’s Children (@UncleSamsNation) September 6, 2020

An assistant principal. Alrighty then.

Also, this is Rochester, NY, just FYI.

How does he still have a job — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 6, 2020

Unions?

This is really sad. — Angela Suarez (@angela1suarez) September 6, 2020

Really sad and yet all too believable.

Spencerport High School has responded:

1/3. Response to a social media video of district employee at the Rochester protest As we have stated consistently and clearly, Spencerport Central School District stands in solidarity in support of racial equality and systemic change. — Spencerport Schools (@SpencerportCSD) September 5, 2020

2/3. We remain committed to this change, and want all of our families to know we further stand in solidarity with peaceful protesters. However, when a District employee uses language in public or on social media that does not align with our Code of Conduct or demonstrate — Spencerport Schools (@SpencerportCSD) September 5, 2020

3/4. appropriate role modeling for students, that is something that we will not condone. These statements by our administrator have caused disruption within our school community. — Spencerport Schools (@SpencerportCSD) September 5, 2020

4/4. We apologize to our students, parents and community that you had to hear this language from one of our employees. This will be addressed as a confidential, personnel matter. — Spencerport Schools (@SpencerportCSD) September 5, 2020

Does that mean he’s busted?

Please, tell us this means he’s busted.

The jagoff recorded himself, pulled his mask down, and literally said MY NAME IS …

If nothing else they should get rid of him for being too stupid to function.

***

