As you’ve probably noticed, there is an ongoing disconnect about the definition of the word “peaceful.”

One of the latest examples is a Time Magazine piece attempting to make the argument that the “vast majority” of #BLM protests have been peaceful.

93% of Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful, new report finds https://t.co/eR3NmkZx2x — TIME (@TIME) September 6, 2020

The data used in the Time article undermines their own argument.

Study found nearly 570 violent demonstrations–riots–in nearly 220 locations spread all across the country. Is that ‘overwhelmingly peaceful’? https://t.co/veX34DYpnz pic.twitter.com/lecXulUfg2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 6, 2020

So far, BLM responsible for nearly 570 riots in 220 locations across the country. https://t.co/BakLAK4waJ — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 6, 2020

How can an objective person digest those numbers and conclude that the “vast majority” of protesting going on out there is peaceful and harmless?

The level of violence associated with BLM is stunning. https://t.co/sHzd9KWerj — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) September 6, 2020

That is the takeaway.

yeah but other than that they were mostly peaceful, right? https://t.co/CkRQMDh8MQ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 5, 2020

Looks pretty fiery https://t.co/3EjDnJS6ZC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 6, 2020

Violence and riots aren’t magically mitigated by the word “mostly.”

An injured person is not considered “mostly” unharmed. A looted business is not considered “mostly” unaffected. A damaged city is not considered “mostly” unscathed.

