The California National Guard rescued hundreds of people trapped at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in central California as a fast-moving wildfire swept through the area:

Dozens of evacuees are evacuated to safety on a Cal Guard Chinook last night after the Creek Fire in central California left them stranded. Photo courtesy California National Guard. pic.twitter.com/mi7X6wchpN — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) September 6, 2020

Great work, everyone:

Some basic details from last night’s mission: One CH-47 or Chinook and one UH-60 or Blackhawk conducted four lifts from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir along the Fresno/Madera County border Evacuated: More than 200 civilians and 11 pets/animals https://t.co/yh89ACF52c — NGB-PA Press Desk (@NGBPA1636) September 6, 2020

In total, 224 people were rescued from the blaze:

Sheriff Tyson Pogue says 224 people were airlifted from Mammoth Pool in total. 20 were hurt. Now, deputies are working on clearing the backcountry. Sheriff Pogue says North Fork will likely be under an evacuation warning later today https://t.co/bkW9zMtviL — Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) September 6, 2020

Earlier in the night, they were told to shelter-in-place at the reservoir and, if needed, jump into the water to avoid the flames:

Approx 150 sheltering-in-place at #mammothpool with 10 injuries reported. All are safe at this time. @Cal_OES is coordinating air and ground crew rescue. Reunification point will be announced when it is established. Please avoid area. #fire #CreekFire #newsrelease pic.twitter.com/T0okNaShEJ — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 6, 2020

Photos and video of the scene were horrifying:

CREEK FIRE: Over 150 people are trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir. Authorities say the exit road is blocked due to fire.

(Photo: Cameron Colombero) pic.twitter.com/vibIh9VpHi — CBS47 (@CBS47) September 6, 2020

It’s scary to think, but one of these days one of these videos will go viral but the person filming it won’t be so lucky:

Jeremy Remington is one of 207 people that was trapped and rescued from Mammoth Pool. He got to Fresno sometime after midnight. The #CreekFire is 45,500 acres now. Shaver Lake is now under mandatory evacuation. Latest info: https://t.co/iyWXRiAuRq pic.twitter.com/BNFRymH4cp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 6, 2020

Terrifying:

Had to cut our Shuteye climbing trip short today due to the Creek Fire. We ended up going the long way around after fire cut off Mammoth Pool road. pic.twitter.com/DbrY7XHe9d — Matt Freels (@mf) September 6, 2020

Again, great work!

I’m not aware any wildfire-related emergency evacuation airlift anywhere approaching this scale in the United States. Incredible…and very lucky this was an option. Meteorological conditions during this airlift must have been extremely dicey. #CreekFire #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/68Gwcj9qAh — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 6, 2020

