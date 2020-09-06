https://lasvegas.cbslocal.com/video/4694477-caught-on-camera-bags-of-mail-dumped-in-glendale-parking-lot/

Restaurants Serving Outdoors Only Report Business Has Slowed Down Due To Heat WaveA historic heat wave hit Southern California Saturday, bringing with it dangerous conditions through the Labor Day holiday. Some restaurants across the Valley also reported slowed down business since restaurants in L.A. County are only allowed to open outdoor due to the pandemic. Hermela Aregawi reports.

2 hours ago

Santa Monica Mountain Trails Closed Through Labor Day Weekend After Hiker DiesAll trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu were closed through Labor Day weekend on Saturday after a hiker died from an apparent heat-related illness.

3 hours ago

California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency, Announces Possible Outages As Extreme Heat Spreads StatewideThe California ISO declared a Stage 2 emergency, with rotating power outages possible statewide. Kandiss Crone reports.

3 hours ago

Firefight Against El Dorado Fire In Yucaipa ContinuesA brush fire developed Saturday in Yucaipa, quickly growing to 2,159 acres and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky. As of approximately 10:20 p.m., the fire was 5% contained. Laurie Perez reports.

3 hours ago

El Dorado Fire In Yucaipa Quickly Grows, Spurs EvacuationsA brush fire developed Saturday in Yucaipa, quickly growing to 1,500 acres and sending a large plume of smoke into the sky. As of approximately 6 p.m., the fire was 5% contained. Laurie Perez reports.

7 hours ago

Multiple Rounds Fired In Car-To-Car Shooting Downtown That Results In CrashAn investigation was underway Saturday morning following a car-to-car shooting that resulted in a crash on the 110 Freeway, leaving two injured. Joy Benedict reports.

7 hours ago

Protesters March To LASD Station Following Shooting Death Of Dijon KizzeeA protest was held on Saturday outside the Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s station to call for transparency and accountability in the shooting death of Dijon Kizzee. Kandiss Crone reports.

7 hours ago

‘All-Time Records’ Possible As Heat Wave Hits SoCal This Labor Day WeekendMany people are heading to the beach this weekend to try to beat the heat. Jeff Nguyen reports.

8 hours ago

Alex Biston’s Weather Forecast (Sept. 5)A historic heat wave is gripping Southern California this weekend. Alex Biston reports.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

Heat To Tempt Thousands To Beaches This Labor Day WeekendThe record-breaking heat is sure to tempt thousands of people to head to our local beaches, and with Labor Day weekend here, officials fear many will gather with friends and family. Amy Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

Alex Biston’s Weather Forecast (Sept. 5)Red flag warnings are in place, as is a Fire Weather Watch for the mountains of Los Angeles as well as Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Alex Biston reports.

16 hours ago

Tattoo Ink May Leave Its Mark In Detection Of Cancer, Study FindsResearchers at the University of Southern California discovered that certain elements in tattoo ink and food dyes can illuminate cancers when they are attached to nanoparticles. Amy Johnson reports.

16 hours ago

Car-To-Car Shooting In Downtown LA Shuts Portion Of 110 FreewayAn investigation was underway Saturday morning following a car-to-car shooting that resulted in a crash on the 110 Freeway, leaving two injured. Joy Benedict reports.

17 hours ago

Forest Officials Warn Of Fire Dangers For Groups Camping During Labor Day WeekendThe dry heat is rolling in with extreme fire danger for the mountains and foothill communities. Officials are also warning residents against illegal campfires. Nicole Comstock reports.

1 day ago

‘I Want To Normalize Bald Women’: Swimsuit Model Pioneer Breaking BarriersModel and fitness instructor Christie Valdiserri’s life changed dramatically when she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Alopecia. But she didn’t let it stop her from achieving success in modeling, as Jaime Maggio found out

1 day ago

Evelyn Taft’s Weather Forecast (Sept. 4)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight’s weather.

1 day ago

Compton Man Who Has Served 19 Years In San Quentin To Be Released Amid Questions Over EvidenceA Compton man who has spent the past 19 years as an inmate at San Quentin prison will be released next week amid questions over the evidence used to convict him.

1 day ago

Hot Holiday Weekend Warning At State BeachesLos Angeles County officials say they are increasing staffing in preparation for expected large crowds during the Labor Day weekend. Stacey Butler reports.

1 day ago

Extreme Heat Expected This Labor Day WeekendTemperatures this weekend are expected to reach well into the triple-digits. The San Fernando Valley could see a high of 115 degrees Saturday, while the Inland Empire could hit 112 degrees. Greg Mills reports.

1 day ago

Taco Bell Removing Some Popular Items, Introducing New Ones In Revamped 2020 MenuIrvine-based Taco Bell is removing long-time favorites from the menu but promising that the replacements will still be tasty.

1 day ago

Trump Denies Report That He Called Service Members ‘Losers’ And ‘Suckers’President Trump emphatically denied a new report that said he had called Americans who died at war “losers” and “suckers.”

1 day ago

San Bernardino Police Release Video Of Fatal June Shooting Of Man Who Had Fake GunThe San Bernardino Police Department Friday released body camera video of a deadly police shooting.

1 day ago

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Down Across Southland Ahead Of Labor Day WeekendAhead of the Labor Day weekend, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

1 day ago

