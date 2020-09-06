https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-changes-to-keep-9caa33d9-56f2-4de9-8db5-37ccabba85d1.html

The coronavirus pandemic has caused hardship and sorrow around the world, but it has also forced innovations that might stick around after the pandemic is under control.

Why it matters: Some of those changes have proven to be popular and may improve people’s lives if they become permanent.

Here are the changes that are most likely to outlast the pandemic, according to Axios experts:

What to watch: “It’s likely that … many of us will stumble upon better solutions to some of our recurrent problems that we otherwise would never have tried” before the pandemic, evolutionary anthropologist Dorsa Amir, who has led peer-reviewed studies on how people deal with risk across different cultures, told Axios.

Yes, but: Predictions about what economic and behavioral changes will remain after a vaccine is distributed, and once the country warily enters a “new normal,” can only tell us so much.

After the Great Recession, predictions that newly minted teleworkers would flee from cities were actually backwards, an American University demographer told The Atlantic’s Amanda Mull in June.

The bottom line: For all of the nightmarish experiences we’d all like to forget, it’s worth remembering that there have been changes we could choose to keep — and that might actually make our post-pandemic lives better.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

