San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who has been adamant about enforcing coronavirus-related regulations on residents of her city, excused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to flout the city’s lockdown restrictions to get a blowout at a salon by attacking President Donald Trump, calling the president a “dictator” and a “terrorist.”

When asked about Pelosi’s foray to the shuttered ESalonSF last week for a private hair appointment — an incident that was caught on tape, with the video showing Pelosi walking around the salon without a mask, despite the city’s requirement that masks be worn in businesses — Breed would only opine on Trump, seemingly suggesting that Pelosi deserved the break because she’s a prominent opponent of the president.

“We have a terrorist, we have a dictator who is running this country and Nancy Pelosi is at the forefront fighting against this person every day, you know, and I’m not trying to excuse what happened,” Breed said, according to San Francisco’s ABC affiliate. “I’m just saying that to allow an issue like this to turn our city upside down when we got folks who are homeless, we’ve got people who can’t open their business, including these salons. I understand.”

Members of the media then asked Breed why the Speaker chose to blame the salon for the incident, insisting that the owner set her up, rather than simply apologize for breaking regulations.

So, why not apologize, not you, but the speaker,” one reporter asked.

“Let me just be clear, I can be responsible for my behavior, I can’t tell other people what to do,” Breed said, per ABC.

When asked about protesters, largely salon owners, who hung blow dryers and curlers from trees in front of Pelosi’s home, an incident the Daily Wire reported last week, Breed suggested that detractors need to “move on.”

“I get that they have these feelings, they are voicing their feelings, but we are doing the very best we can and I know that’s not good enough for them, I understand,” said Breed. “I get it, but at the end of the day, it is really time for us to move on.”

Mayor Breed has taken a particularly hard line on coronavirus restrictions for most San Francisco residents, particularly after a COVID-19 positive individual knowingly attended an event that the mayor and one of her top aides also attended. The city’s health director was similarly serious about the pandemic just weeks ago, pleading with San Francisco residents to avoid family visits, even if it means they might go weeks or months without seeing a loved one, per SFGate.

In some cases, earlier on in the pandemic lockdowns, Breed even threatened to arrest those attending large gatherings, per the Washington Times.

Pelosi continues to insist that the incident was a setup and that she is blameless because she was invited to the private appointment by a provided hairstylist.

