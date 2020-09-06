https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/democrats-never-trump-make-plans-november-coup-president-trump-wins-election/

The rolling coup has not stopped or slowed down since President Donald Trump won the 2016 election decisively over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

First there was Obama spying on Trump, Obama sabotaging Transition period, Deep State record attacks and leaks on the sitting president, the Russia collusion scam (still pushed by Democrats and their willing stooges in the media), the Ukrainian faux impeachment, the coronavirus attacks, and mail-in voting.

Trump stands with the American people – His enemies stand with the globalists, foreign regimes and international Marxists.

Patriotic Americans must realize this is NOT normal political behavior. This is the rolling coup.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Militant Leftist Attempts to Kill Conservative Activist After Memorial for Trump Supporter Murdered By Portland Antifa (VIDEOS)

And already Democrats are making plans to remove President Trump when he wins big in November.

Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer posted this tweet this Labor Day weekend.

Democrats have already devised a scheme to overthrow President Trump when he wins the November election over their senile candidate.

Via Whitney Webb at Zero Hedge:

A group of “bipartisan” neoconservative Republicans and establishment Democrats have been “simulating” multiple catastrophic scenarios for the 2020 election, including a simulation where a clear victory by the incumbent provokes “unprecedented” measures, which the Biden campaign could take to foil a new Trump inauguration. A group of Democratic Party insiders and former Obama and Clinton era officials as well as a cadre of “Never Trump” neoconservative Republicans have spent the past few months conducting simulations and “war games” regarding different 2020 election “doomsday” scenarios. Per several media reports on the group, called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), they justify these exercises as specifically preparing for a scenario where President Trump loses the 2020 election and refuses to leave office, potentially resulting in a constitutional crisis. However, according to TIP’s own documents, even their simulations involving a “clear win” for Trump in the upcoming election resulted in a constitutional crisis, as they predicted that the Biden campaign would make bold moves aimed at securing the presidency, regardless of the election result. This is particularly troubling given that TIP has considerable ties to the Obama administration, where Biden served as Vice President, as well as several groups that are adamantly pro-Biden in addition to the Biden campaign itself. Indeed, the fact that a group of openly pro-Biden Washington insiders and former government officials have gamed out scenarios for possible election outcomes and their aftermath, all of which either ended with Biden becoming president or a constitutional crisis, suggest that powerful forces influencing the Biden campaign are pushing the former Vice President to refuse to concede the election even if he loses. This, of course, gravely undercuts the TIP’s claim to be ensuring “integrity” in the presidential transition process and instead suggests that the group is openly planning on how to ensure that Trump leaves office regardless of the result or to manufacture the very constitutional crisis they claim to be preventing through their simulations. Such concerns are only magnified by the recent claims made by the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State under Obama, Hillary Clinton, that Biden “should not concede under any circumstances.”

Read the entire report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

