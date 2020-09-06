https://conservativebrief.com/democrats-slip-reveal-their-plan-to-steal-election-25331/

The Democrats and their friends in the media have begun planning the strategy for stealing the 2020 presidential election.

And the newest weapon in the plan is to ask people to not believe the results of the election on Election Night, calling it a “red mirage,” USA Today reported.

In battleground states that will decide the presidential race Nov. 3, Democrats have embraced a turnout strategy tailored for the COVID-19 pandemic: urging supporters to request mail ballots and return them right away.

But before mail voting kicks off Friday in North Carolina, some party operatives warned that a heavy reliance on mail ballots could carry risks and encouraged people who are healthy to consider voting in person.

Polling shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a decisive mail-voting advantage: The former vice president’s supporters are twice as likely to vote by mail than those of President Donald Trump. Democrats worry that misleading signals could emerge on election night if Trump builds an initial lead with in-person votes even as he lags Biden on mail ballots, which take longer to count…

In a report released Tuesday, Hawkfish, a Democratic-aligned data and technology firm founded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, warned of a “red mirage” on election night in which Trump will appear ahead even if he’s not. Only as more mail-in ballots are reflected in the count, the group said, “will this red mirage dissipate, and Biden’s lead materialize.”

What this means is that on Election Night the Democrats and the media are going to ask you to not believe your own eyes as President Donald Trump wins the election.

They are going to want you to sit and wait as they count votes and disqualify votes until they get what they want. The presidency.

“We can anticipate that the president and at least Fox News likely, but many others, are going to declare victory at that point,” the group’s vice president of voter research, Ellen Konar, said. “They’re not going to say, ‘Oh, let’s hold off. We don’t have all the ballots in.’”

It is similar to the strategy they had in the 2000 election as they continued to count votes for former Vice President Al Gore until the Supreme Court stopped them.

It is an idea that has been promoted by the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” she said in a recent interview.

“This is what sets up a potential disaster, with Election Day voting favoring @realDonaldTrumpTrump and mail-in @JoeBiden, with Trump claiming fraud as the count turns against him,” former advisor to former President Obama, David Axelrod said.

This is what sets up a potential disaster, with Election Day voting favoring @realDonaldTrump Trump and mail-in @JoeBiden, with Trump claiming fraud as the count turns against him. https://t.co/b1i9m61SLQ — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 11, 2020

They plans have been drawn, the idea is set and the battle to keep the White House is on.

