Rep. Val Demings (D-Fl.) is criticizing President Donald Trump for his rhetoric surrounding the protests breaking out across the nation in response to racism and police brutality.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz noted an ABC News/Ipsos poll showing 55% of voters believe Trump’s rhetoric on the protests is making things worse. In comparison, 49% of voters say Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s response to the protests is not having an impact either way.

Raddatz asked Demings what Biden needs to do for his messaging to “break through.”

Demings stressed it is Trump who is the leader of the nation.

“While America was going through civil unrest in all 50 states, quite frankly, America was on fire, we had a president — a commander-in-chief — who was walking around with a gasoline can,” Demings said.

She went on, “Not trying to sow peace and calm, but actually throwing fire onto an already volatile situation.”

"While America was going through civil unrest in all 50 states, quite frankly, America was on fire, we had a president — a commander-in-chief — who was walking around with a gasoline can," Rep. Val Demings tells @MarthaRaddatz about Pres. Trump's rhetoric.

Demings argued Biden is “on the right track.”

She noted Biden has discussed peaceful protests while stressing the importance of holding those who demonstrate violence accountable.

According to Demings, the former vice president also encouraged supporting “good police officers” while “holding the bad ones accountable.”

“We’ve got to continue to work with our community leaders, our law enforcement, Black Lives Matter, and other stakeholders to start putting into place plans of action that can get us back on track so we can deal with corona, we can deal with the economy, we can deal with lack of health care, and other injustices that plague our nation,” Demings said.

Her comments come days after Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, to speak with the family of Jacob Blake, as IJR previously reported.

During his speech, Biden said, “if you loot or you burn, you should be held accountable.”

Trump also visited Kenosha where he met with law enforcement officials, community leaders, and elected representatives, as IJR previously reported.

He revealed the city would be receiving millions to rebuild after damage from the unrest.

