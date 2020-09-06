https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/denver-black-lives-matter-mobs-swarming-restaurants-harassing-diners-tantrums-video/

For a second night in a row, a Black Lives Matter mob is roaming through Denver and harassing restaurant patrons.

Black Lives Matter has becoming increasingly less focused on protesting police, and more interested in harassing the general public.

Denver larpers taking over restaurant. 👀👀https://t.co/l1XnZcdfe1 — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 6, 2020

“Dinner & a Show” has taken on a whole new meaning in #JoeBidensAmerica as #BLM terrorists in Denver, Colorado invade a restaurant in Larimer Square& demand that diners get “out of the bars& into the streets”

Re-elect @realDonaldTrump 2restore #LawAndOrderpic.twitter.com/NK9ij5SxvI — DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 (@ConservaMomUSA) September 6, 2020

Approximately 75 rioters also entered Union Station to scream at people who were dining and having drinks.

Protesters have gone inside Union Station yelling, “no justice, no peace.” Lots of people eating dinner outside and having drinks inside. Again, this is a small group of about 75 people going around Denver tonight #9News pic.twitter.com/MBseHbXQaj — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) September 6, 2020

Local reporter Marc Sallinger wrote on Twitter that the “group is moving out from Larimer Square now. Some people got into some small yelling confrontations with people eating dinner at restaurants outside, yelling asking them if they support BLM. Larimer St is filled with expensive restaurants which all have tables outside now”

Group is moving out from Larimer Square now. Some people got into some small yelling confrontations with people eating dinner at restaurants outside, yelling asking them if they support BLM. Larimer St is filled with expensive restaurants which all have tables outside now #9News pic.twitter.com/BJjqzAxFnm — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) September 6, 2020

On Friday night, the Denver militants also harassed people in the restaurant district.

