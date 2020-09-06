https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/denver-black-lives-matter-mobs-swarming-restaurants-harassing-diners-tantrums-video/

For a second night in a row, a Black Lives Matter mob is roaming through Denver and harassing restaurant patrons.

Black Lives Matter has becoming increasingly less focused on protesting police, and more interested in harassing the general public.

Approximately 75 rioters also entered Union Station to scream at people who were dining and having drinks.

Local reporter Marc Sallinger wrote on Twitter that the “group is moving out from Larimer Square now. Some people got into some small yelling confrontations with people eating dinner at restaurants outside, yelling asking them if they support BLM. Larimer St is filled with expensive restaurants which all have tables outside now”

On Friday night, the Denver militants also harassed people in the restaurant district.

