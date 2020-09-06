https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/drone-footage-shows-absolutely-massive-scale-of-belarus-protest/
Drone footage from Sunday shows thousands of people protesting against the disputed results of the presidential election in Minsk during an unauthorised rally called “March of unity.” Protesters can be seen holding white-red-white flags and “Pahonia” coat of arms, chanting: “Faith can!”, “Go away!” Law enforcement agents sealed off the Independence Palace – the residence of President Lukashenko – to prevent agitators from approaching the building.