how does the democrat house leader, Nancy putzosi “fight” for the working class poor and the economy damaged by COVID19??

Pelosi pushes ‘SALT tax shakeup’ stimulus that could reduce her tax bill and enrich her wealthy district.

Pelosi and her husband have a property tax legal responsibility of roughly $198,337.62 contemplating their two houses, a vineyard and two business properties, public data present, indicating that the couple could reap advantages on roughly $188,000 given a full SALT repeal.

Pelosi’s 2020 property taxes in Washington, D.C. totaled $13,997.20 given her Georgetown apartment and storage, valued at $1,646,730. Her San Francisco property taxes totaled $51,480.02, plus $47,631.98 from her Napa vineyard, $64,874.66 from a San Francisco business property, and $20,353.76 for an additional construction.

