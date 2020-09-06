https://www.theepochtimes.com/elderly-nyc-woman-punched-in-the-face-after-teens-grab-purse-nypd_3489680.html

Police in New York City are searching for a group of teenagers or young adults who punched a 74-year-old woman in the face and took her purse in Manhattan.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday when the woman was standing on East 14th Street in the East Village, said the NYPD.

Surveillance footage that was obtained by Pix11 appeared to show the three pass the woman. One of them grabs the woman’s purse.

The elderly woman then tries to confront the thieves as one of them punches her in the face, causing her to fall, officials added.

The person who grabbed the purse dropped the item as three of the assailants fled the scene. All three are African-American.

No arrests have been made so far.

The NYPD described the first suspect as a boy between the ages of 14 and 16 with a thin build and short dark hair in dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a black hoodie with a picture on the front, light-colored sweatpants, and black sneakers. The second was described as being between the ages of 16 and 18 with a thin build and short, dark hair, wearing a blue hoodie, maroon sweatpants, and a surgical mask. The third is described as a girl between the ages of 14 and 16 with long black hair, wearing a light-colored one-piece jumpsuit, black sports bra, and Fila sandals.

Those with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

