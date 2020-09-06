https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/06/lol-have-you-ever-heard-of-dan-rather-blue-check-journo-snidely-claims-journos-dont-just-make-stuff-up-and-whoa-nelly-the-backfire/

Good news, folks. According to journalist Olivia Krauth, journalists don’t just make stuff up.

Well SHEW! Thank goodness she cleared all that up.

Heh.

Contrary to popular belief, journalists don’t just make stuff up. https://t.co/PmHHz2uPDs — Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) September 6, 2020

Olivia here must be a new journo around these parts because HELLO, Russia? Ukraine? Kavanaugh? CBS using footage from Italy pretending it was a hospital in Brooklyn? ABC using footage from a gun range claiming it was Syria?

C’mon.

But she kept going.

Anonymous sources are real people. The bar to be granted anonymity, at least in local news, is high. Only when publishing their name could put them physical harm or they’re facing another serious form of retribution for speaking publicly. — Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) September 6, 2020

Our anonymous source tells us Olivia’s claim is BS.

Just sayin’.

So, please, by all means, tell me why a journalist would risk ruining their career and tarnishing their industry by making up a source. — Olivia Krauth (@oliviakrauth) September 6, 2020

Gosh, there was a journalist who ruined his career and tarnished his industry by making up a source. His name is right on the tip of our tongue …

Oh yeah.

LMAO. Have you ever heard of Dan Rather? — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 6, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Here’s a thought exercise

“There was a peaceful protest in our city today”

“The protest turned violent. There were numerous fires and injuries”

Which part of that is newsworthy?

Because the media ignores the news and reports only peaceful protests pic.twitter.com/mYRDQVdnAF — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) September 6, 2020

If a journalist passes off wild rumors as fact, they’re technically not lying right? — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) September 6, 2020

Nice tag.

Have you ever heard of Stephen Glass? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 6, 2020

Oof.

Fame. Ask Stephen Glass, Jayson Blair, and Claas Relotius. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 6, 2020

So so so many.

Do you know any humans? Are you familiar with the species? — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 6, 2020

3 resignations from CNN over using anon sources (about Trump) although it should’ve been more Brian Ross lost his ABC job (also fake news about Trump) Brian Williams is still on air CNN trusted their sources that Kim Jung Un had died We could do this all day…. pic.twitter.com/8RYiEfnAjG — ItsJustMe (@HiCrazyPeople1) September 6, 2020

As we said before, Olivia must be new around here.

***

